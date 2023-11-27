FC Inter 1908
I migliori video scelti dal nostro canale

fcinter1908 ultimora

ultimora

Benfica-Inter, arbitra il lettone Treimanis: ecco la designazione completa

Benfica-Inter, arbitra il lettone Treimanis: ecco la designazione completa - immagine 1
Sarà Andris Treimanis l'arbitro di Benfica-Inter, match valido per la quinta giornata della fase a gironi della Champions
Matteo Pifferi Redattore 

Benfica-Inter, arbitra il lettone Treimanis: ecco la designazione completa- immagine 2

Getty Images

Sarà il 38enne lettone Andris Treimanis a dirigere Benfica-Inter, match valido per la quinta giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League.

Benfica-Inter, arbitra il lettone Treimanis: ecco la designazione completa- immagine 3
Getty Images

L'arbitro, che fa il debutto stagionale in Champions, sarà coadiuvato dagli assistenti (connazionali) Haralds Gudermanis e Aleksejs Spasennikovs mentre il quarto uomo è Aleksandrs Golubevs.

LEGGI ANCHE

LEGGI ANCHE

Al VAR c'è invece il croato Ivan Bebek mentre l'AVAR è il tedesco Bastian Dankert

Referee

Andris Treimanis LVA

Assistant referees

Haralds Gudermanis LVA

Aleksejs Spasennikovs LVA

Fourth official

Aleksandrs Golubevs LVA

Video Assistant Referee

Ivan Bebek CRO

Assistant Video Assistant Referee

Bastian Dankert GER

Guarda su DAZN tutta la Serie A TIM e tanto altro sport. Attiva ora.
tutte le notizie di

Se vuoi approfondire tutte le tematiche sul mondo Inter senza perdere alcun aggiornamento, rimani collegato con FC Inter 1908 per scoprire tutte le news di giornata sui nerazzurri in campionato e in Europa.

Leggi i
commenti
Ultimora: tutte
le notizie

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA