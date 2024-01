MILAN, ITALY - APRIL 28: Referee Daniele Orsato reacts with Antonio Candreva of FC Internazionale, Ivan Perisic of FC Internazionale and Miralem Pjanicduring the serie A match between FC Internazionale and Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 28, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa - Inter/FC Internazionale via Getty Images)