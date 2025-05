ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JUNE 10: Simone Inzaghi, Head Coach of FC Internazionale, is consoled by Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, following the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)