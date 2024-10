BERN, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 23: Head coach of FC Internazionale Simone Inzaghi looks on before the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between BSC Young Boys and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadion Wankdorf on October 23, 2024 in Bern, Switzerland. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)