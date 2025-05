APPIANO GENTILE, ITALY - JANUARY 28: Head Coach Simone Inzaghi of FC Internazionale speaks with the media during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 press conference at the club's training ground BPER Training Centre on January 28, 2025 in Appiano Gentile, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)