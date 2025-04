Thuram, gol di tacco dopo 30 secondi: è il più veloce nella storia di una semifinale Champions

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 30: Marcus Thuram of FC Internazionale scores his team's first goal whilst under pressure from Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match between FC Barcelona and FC Internazionale Milano at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on April 30, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)