VIDEO / Inter, Marotta: “Gudmundsson? In attacco al completo. Lautaro, l’annuncio…”
VIDEO / Inter, Marotta: “Gudmundsson? In attacco al completo. Lautaro, l’annuncio…”
Eva A. Provenzano
20 luglio
Nelle immagini di Skysport le parole del presidente dell'Inter che si è soffermato sul mercato nerazzurro e ha parlato anche di Lautaro