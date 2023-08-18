Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Copertina
Primo piano
Ultima ora
Le rivali
Esclusive
Editoriale
Calciomercato
Social
Redazione
Quiz
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Juvenews
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
VIDEO / Romano a SOS Fanta: “Pavard vuole l’Italia, l’Inter sta spingendo tanto”
ultimora
VIDEO / Romano a SOS Fanta: “Pavard vuole l’Italia, l’Inter sta spingendo tanto”
01:36
Marco Macca
18 agosto
Commenta
Nell'ultima live di SOS Fanta, Fabrizio Romano ha fatto il punto sul forte interesse dell'Inter per Benjamin Pavard