Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Copertina
Primo piano
Ultima ora
Rosa F.C. Inter
Le rivali
Esclusive
Editoriale
Calciomercato
Social
Redazione
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Juvenews
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
SOS Fanta
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
VIDEO / Biasin: “Lo United da mesi prova per Inzaghi, ve lo posso assicurare. E lui…”
ultimora
VIDEO / Biasin: “Lo United da mesi prova per Inzaghi, ve lo posso assicurare. E lui…”
00:55
Redazione1908
8 ottobre
Commenta
Il Manchester United ha provato per settimane a soffiare Simone Inzaghi all'Inter. Un assalto non andato a buon fine