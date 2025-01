BERGAMO, ITALY - MAY 26: (L_R) CEO of Atalanta BC Luca Percassi, Atalanta BC president Antonio Percassi and Atalanta BC coach Gian Piero Gasperini pose for a photograph with the UEFA Europa League trophy after the Serie A TIM match between Atalanta BC and Torino FC at Gewiss Stadium on May 26, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)