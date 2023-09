Mediaset: “Inter, 2 cambi con la Real Sociedad. Frattesi? Sicuro titolare ad Empoli”

COMO, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Yann Sommer of FC Internazionale, Benjamin Pavard of FC Internazionale and Marcus Thuram of FC Internazionale arrive during the FC Internazionale training session at Suning Training Centre at Appiano Gentile on September 18, 2023 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Pistoia - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)