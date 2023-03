Sportitalia – Inter, Bastoni vuole solo l’Inter. Tinti vuole portarlo a zero ma…

PORTO, PORTUGAL - MARCH 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Picture has been converted from analog / film format to digital format) Alessandro Bastoni of FC Internazionale and Alex Cordaz of FC Internazionale looks on during the story of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between FC Porto and FC Internazionale on March 14, 2023 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)