Inter Women, il calendario dell’Under 19: si inizia in trasferta contro l’Arezzo

Inter Women, il calendario dell’Under 19: si inizia in trasferta contro l’Arezzo - immagine 1
Le ragazze nerazzurre di Marco Mandelli inaugureranno ufficialmente il loro campionato domenica 17 settembre
La FIGC, divisione calcio femminile, ha ufficializzato il calendario del campionato Primavera 1 Femminile 2023/24. L'Inter di Marco Mandelli inaugurerà il suo campionato il 17 settembre in trasferta contro l'Arezzo.

CAMPIONATO PRIMAVERA FEMMINILE 2023/24 - REGULAR SEASON

—  

1^ GIORNATA(andata 17.09.23 - ritorno 21.01.24)

Arezzo vs INTER

2^ GIORNATA (andata 01.10.23 - ritorno 28.01.24)

INTER vs Juventus

3^ GIORNATA (andata 15.10.23 - ritorno 4.02.24)

INTER vs Hellas Verona

4^ GIORNATA (andata 22.10.23 - ritorno 11.02.24)

Milan vs INTER

5^ GIORNATA (andata 5.11.23 - ritorno 18.02.24)

INTER vs Fiorentina

6^ GIORNATA (andata 12.11.23 - ritorno 3.03.24)

Roma vs INTER

7^ GIORNATA (andata 19.11.23 - ritorno 10.03.24)

INTER vs Sampdoria

8^ GIORNATA (andata 26.11.23 - ritorno 17.03.24)

Parma vs INTER

9^ GIORNATA (andata 10.12.23 - ritorno 14.04.24)

Lazio vs INTER

10^ GIORNATA (andata 17.12.23 - ritorno 21.04.24)

INTER vs Sassuolo

11^ GIORNATA (andata 14.1.24 - ritorno 28.04.24)

San Marino vs INTER

(inter.it)

