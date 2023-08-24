Inter Women, il calendario dell’Under 19: si inizia in trasferta contro l’Arezzo

Le ragazze nerazzurre di Marco Mandelli inaugureranno ufficialmente il loro campionato domenica 17 settembre
La FIGC, divisione calcio femminile, ha ufficializzato il calendario del campionato Primavera 1 Femminile 2023/24. L'Inter di Marco Mandelli inaugurerà il suo campionato il 17 settembre in trasferta contro l'Arezzo.
CAMPIONATO PRIMAVERA FEMMINILE 2023/24 - REGULAR SEASON
1^ GIORNATA(andata 17.09.23 - ritorno 21.01.24)
2^ GIORNATA (andata 01.10.23 - ritorno 28.01.24)
3^ GIORNATA (andata 15.10.23 - ritorno 4.02.24)
4^ GIORNATA (andata 22.10.23 - ritorno 11.02.24)
5^ GIORNATA (andata 5.11.23 - ritorno 18.02.24)
6^ GIORNATA (andata 12.11.23 - ritorno 3.03.24)
7^ GIORNATA (andata 19.11.23 - ritorno 10.03.24)
8^ GIORNATA (andata 26.11.23 - ritorno 17.03.24)
9^ GIORNATA (andata 10.12.23 - ritorno 14.04.24)
10^ GIORNATA (andata 17.12.23 - ritorno 21.04.24)
11^ GIORNATA (andata 14.1.24 - ritorno 28.04.24)