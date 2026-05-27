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Olanda, i convocati per il Mondiale: c’è Dumfries, niente da fare per de Vrij
L'Olanda ha comunicato la lista dei 26 convocati per il Mondiale. Il ct Ronald Koeman ha selezionato come previsto Denzel Dumfries, mentre niente da fare per l'altro olandese dell'Inter: Stefan de Vrij è stato tagliato all'ultimo dall'elenco, dopo una stagione in cui ha giocato con poca continuità e alcuni recenti acciacchi fisici.
La lista dei convocati:
Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Noa Lang (Galatasaray), Donyell Malen (Roma), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham United), Guus Til (PSV), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal), Quinten Timber (Olympique Marsiglia), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Wout Weghorst (Ajax), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion).
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