L'Olanda ha comunicato la lista dei 26 convocati per il Mondiale. Il ct Ronald Koeman ha selezionato come previsto Denzel Dumfries, mentre niente da fare per l'altro olandese dell'Inter: Stefan de Vrij è stato tagliato all'ultimo dall'elenco, dopo una stagione in cui ha giocato con poca continuità e alcuni recenti acciacchi fisici.