Prende ufficialmente forma il nuovo Campionato Primavera 1 Women. Ecco il calendario dell'Inter
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Prende ufficialmente forma il nuovo Campionato Primavera 1 Women, che inizierà nel weekend del 20 settembre e terminerà in quello del 9 maggio 2027: ecco tutti gli impegni della Primavera femminile dell'Inter, che esordirà in casa contro la Napoli Women.
Al termine della stagione, la formula della fase finale resta invariata rispetto all'anno precedente: al termine delle 22 giornate di regular season, con gare di andata e ritorno, le prime quattro classificate accederanno alla Final Four per l’assegnazione dello scudetto, mentre le ultime due retrocederanno in Primavera 2.
PRIMA GIORNATA – 20 settembre 2026 Inter - Napoli Women
SECONDA GIORNATA – 27 settembre 2026 Milan - Inter
TERZA GIORNATA – 4 ottobre 2026 Inter - Parma
QUARTA GIORNATA – 18 ottobre 2026 Inter - Genoa
QUINTA GIORNATA – 25 ottobre 2026 ACF Arezzo - Inter
SESTA GIORNATA – 1 novembre 2026 Inter - Juventus
SETTIMA GIORNATA – 15 novembre 2026 Hellas Verona Women. - Inter
OTTAVA GIORNATA – 22 novembre 2026 Como 1907 - Inter
NONA GIORNATA – 13 dicembre 2026 Inter - Roma
DECIMA GIORNATA – 20 dicembre 2026 Fiorentina - Inter
UNDICESIMA GIORNATA – 10 gennaio 2027 Inter - Sassuolo
DODICESIMA GIORNATA – 17 gennaio 2027 Napoli W. - Inter
TREDICESIMA GIORNATA – 24 gennaio 2027 Inter - Milan
QUATTORDICESIMA GIORNATA – 7 febbraio 2027 Parma - Inter
QUINDICESIMA GIORNATA – 14 febbraio 2027 Genoa - Inter
SEDICESIMA GIORNATA – 21 febbraio 2027 Inter - ACF Arezzo
DICIASSETTESIMA GIORNATA – 14 marzo 2027 Juventus - Inter
DICIOTTESIMA GIORNATA – 21 marzo 2027 Inter - Hellas Verona W.
DICIANNOVESIMA GIORNATA – 4 aprile 2027 Inter - Como 1907
VENTESIMA GIORNATA – 11 aprile 2027 Roma - Inter
VENTUNESIMA GIORNATA – 2 maggio 2027 Inter - Fiorentina
VENTIDUESIMA GIORNATA – 9 maggio 2027 Sassuolo - Inter
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