VIDEO/ Women's Europa Cup, Marotta presente sugli spalti per Inter-Häcken

Prende ufficialmente forma il nuovo Campionato Primavera 1 Women, che inizierà nel weekend del 20 settembre e terminerà in quello del 9 maggio 2027: ecco tutti gli impegni della Primavera femminile dell'Inter, che esordirà in casa contro la Napoli Women.

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Al termine della stagione, la formula della fase finale resta invariata rispetto all'anno precedente: al termine delle 22 giornate di regular season, con gare di andata e ritorno, le prime quattro classificate accederanno alla Final Four per l’assegnazione dello scudetto, mentre le ultime due retrocederanno in Primavera 2.

PRIMA GIORNATA – 20 settembre 2026 Inter - Napoli Women

SECONDA GIORNATA – 27 settembre 2026 Milan - Inter

TERZA GIORNATA – 4 ottobre 2026 Inter - Parma

QUARTA GIORNATA – 18 ottobre 2026 Inter - Genoa

QUINTA GIORNATA – 25 ottobre 2026 ACF Arezzo - Inter

SESTA GIORNATA – 1 novembre 2026 Inter - Juventus

SETTIMA GIORNATA – 15 novembre 2026 Hellas Verona Women. - Inter

OTTAVA GIORNATA – 22 novembre 2026 Como 1907 - Inter

NONA GIORNATA – 13 dicembre 2026 Inter - Roma

DECIMA GIORNATA – 20 dicembre 2026 Fiorentina - Inter

UNDICESIMA GIORNATA – 10 gennaio 2027 Inter - Sassuolo

DODICESIMA GIORNATA – 17 gennaio 2027 Napoli W. - Inter

TREDICESIMA GIORNATA – 24 gennaio 2027 Inter - Milan

QUATTORDICESIMA GIORNATA – 7 febbraio 2027 Parma - Inter

QUINDICESIMA GIORNATA – 14 febbraio 2027 Genoa - Inter

SEDICESIMA GIORNATA – 21 febbraio 2027 Inter - ACF Arezzo

DICIASSETTESIMA GIORNATA – 14 marzo 2027 Juventus - Inter

DICIOTTESIMA GIORNATA – 21 marzo 2027 Inter - Hellas Verona W.

DICIANNOVESIMA GIORNATA – 4 aprile 2027 Inter - Como 1907

VENTESIMA GIORNATA – 11 aprile 2027 Roma - Inter

VENTUNESIMA GIORNATA – 2 maggio 2027 Inter - Fiorentina

VENTIDUESIMA GIORNATA – 9 maggio 2027 Sassuolo - Inter