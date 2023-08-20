Inter, oggi il rilancio per Pavard: “Non arrivasse, c’è nome già pronto per la difesa a 3”

FC Inter 1908
A fronte di una richiesta da 35 milioni, comprendente i bonus, il club nerazzurro si è portato a 30 e la partita resta ancora aperta
E' e resta Benjamin Pavard l'obiettivo numero uno dell'Inter per rinforzare la difesa. Il Bayern Monaco continua a fare muro tenendo la richiesta molto alta e con Tuchel che lo ritiene fondamentale, ma i nerazzurri, scrive Tuttosport, non mollano: "Le resistenze dell’allenatore cozzano però con la volontà di Pavard e pure con un contratto in scadenza nel 2024 che il giocatore non vuole rinnovare. Due buoni motivi che portano a essere ottimisti nonostante quanto sta accadendo dall’altra parte delle alpi. L’Inter, oltre che sulla volontà del giocatore, può contare sul fatto che il Bayern ha la necessità di monetizzare sul cartellino e questa rischia di essere l’ultima occasione per farlo.

A fronte di una richiesta da 35 milioni, comprendente i bonus, il club nerazzurro si è portato a 30 (sempre con i bonus) e la partita resta ancora aperta. Già oggi è atteso un rilancio dell’Inter che può aumentare i bonus già inseriti nell’affare. Qualora dovesse risultare invalicabile il muro del Bayern (attenzione in tal senso sempre al Manchester United), l’Inter sarebbe costretta a guardarsi intorno e tra le alternative può entrare pure Perr Schuurs (come anticipato da FcInter1908) valutato però dal Torino 40 milioni e più a suo agio come centrale nella difesa a tre".

