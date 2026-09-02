La Fase Campionato vedrà le sfide con Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk e Stoccarda in casa e Real Madrid, Feyenoord e Borussia Dortmund in trasferta
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Definito il percorso dell'Inter Primavera nella Youth League 2026/27. La Fase Campionato vedrà i giovani nerazzurri affrontare Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk e Stoccarda al KONAMI Women and Talent Center, mentre sono attesi dalle trasferte contro Real Madrid, Feyenoord e Borussia Dortmund.
I ragazzi di Bigica inizieranno il cammino europeo contro il Real Madrid martedì 8 settembre alle ore 16:00.
IL CALENDARIO1ª GIORNATA - Martedì 8 settembre 2026, ore 16:00Real Madrid-Inter
2ª GIORNATA - Martedì 13 ottobre 2026, ore 15:00Inter-Club Brugge
3ª GIORNATA - Mercoledì 21 ottobre 2026, ore 16:00Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk
4ª GIORNATA - Martedì 3 novembre 2026, ore 14:00Feyenoord-Inter
5ª GIORNATA - Mercoledì 25 novembre 2026, ore 15:00Inter-Stoccarda
6ª GIORNATA - Mercoledì 9 dicembre 2026, ore 16:00Borussia Dortmund-Inter
(Fonte: Inter.it)
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