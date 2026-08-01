Il club di Londra ha raggiunto un accordo transattivo con la Football Association rispetto alle infrazioni del regolamento sugli agenti dei calciatori

Eva A. Provenzano
vieri

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La FA ha deciso sul Chelsea: 12 mln di multa e due anni col mercato bloccato (dal '27), ma al club londinese è stata la penalizzazione e non partirà quindi da -6. Il mercato sarà bloccato a partire dala prossima stagione per due anni, un blocco con la condizionale.

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Un blocco che è stato deciso dopo l'autodenuncia del club: sono state riscontrate 74 presunte infrazioni del regolamento sugli agenti dei calciatori.

Chelsea

alonso
Altri 10 mln di multa erano state inflitte al Chelsea dall'UEFA per le stesse infrazioni. "Nel 2022, il Club ha segnalato spontaneamente a tutti gli organi di controllo competenti potenziali violazioni storiche del regolamento. In seguito a tale segnalazione, ha collaborato in modo aperto e trasparente con tutti gli organi di controllo, divulgando volontariamente e proattivamente migliaia di documenti", si legge. "Come precedentemente annunciato, sono stati raggiunti accordi transattivi con la UEFA e la Premier League in merito alle stesse questioni e argomenti regolamentari auto-segnalati e già affrontati in precedenza. Il Club è lieto di confermare che, con la conclusione del procedimento della FA, si pone fine a tutte le azioni disciplinari intraprese nei confronti del Club. Siamo grati alla UEFA, alla Premier League e alla FA per il loro impegno nei confronti del Club durante tutto questo processo". (Fonte: chelseafc.com)

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