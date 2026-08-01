La FA ha deciso sul Chelsea: 12 mln di multa e due anni col mercato bloccato (dal '27), ma al club londinese è stata la penalizzazione e non partirà quindi da -6. Il mercato sarà bloccato a partire dala prossima stagione per due anni, un blocco con la condizionale.

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Un blocco che è stato deciso dopo l'autodenuncia del club: sono state riscontrate 74 presunte infrazioni del regolamento sugli agenti dei calciatori.

Chelsea have been fined by the FA and received a suspended transfer ban after the current ownership self-reported breaches of transfer rules between 2009 and 2022 🚨 pic.twitter.com/c54GwYwTEr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 31, 2026