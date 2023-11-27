Juve-Inter, pagelle Tuttosport: “Lautaro top, altri due da 6,5. Un bocciato e tre rimandati”

LEGGI ANCHE
Ecco i voti
Sommer 6
Darmian 6
De Vrij 5.5
Acerbi 6
Dumfries 5 Cuadrado (25' st) 6
Barella 6.5 Frattesi (43' st) ng
Calhanoglu 6 Asllani (38' st) ng
Mkhitaryan 5.5
Dimarco 5.5 Carlos Augusto (25' st) 6
Thuram 6.5 Arnautovic (43' st) ng
Martinez 6.5
All. Inzaghi 6.5
