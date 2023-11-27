Juve-Inter, pagelle Tuttosport: “Lautaro top, altri due da 6,5. Un bocciato e tre rimandati”

Per l'edizione odierna di Tuttosport, il migliore in campo in casa Inter è Lautaro Martinez, che prende 6,5: "Con una precisa stoccata segna il 13° gol in 13 giornate, il 35° in 53 partite nell’anno solare", il commento del quotidiano. Stesso voto anche per Thuram, autore dell'assist, e Barella che "per dinamismo e incisività è il migliore del trio di centrocampo. In più innesca Thuram sull’azione del pareggio".