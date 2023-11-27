FC Inter 1908
Juve-Inter, pagelle Tuttosport: “Lautaro top, altri due da 6,5. Un bocciato e tre rimandati”

Ecco i voti di Tuttosport riguardo a Juventus-Inter: in casa nerazzurra in tre spiccano sul resto della squadra
Per l'edizione odierna di Tuttosport, il migliore in campo in casa Inter è Lautaro Martinez, che prende 6,5: "Con una precisa stoccata segna il 13° gol in 13 giornate, il 35° in 53 partite nell’anno solare", il commento del quotidiano. Stesso voto anche per Thuram, autore dell'assist, e Barella che "per dinamismo e incisività è il migliore del trio di centrocampo. In più innesca Thuram sull’azione del pareggio".

Sufficienze per tutti gli altri mentre ci sono un paio di mezze insufficienze (voto 5,5) per Mkhitaryan, Dimarco e De Vrij. Il peggiore, però, è Dumfries (voto 5): "Lo strafalcione che regala il vantaggio alla Juve è imperdonabile, visto che l’Inter - nonostante le raccomandazioni di Inzaghi -, prende un gol in fotocopia all’1-0 di un campionato fa (allora l’asse fu Kostic-Rabiot)".

Ecco i voti

Sommer 6

Darmian 6

De Vrij 5.5

Acerbi 6

Dumfries 5 Cuadrado (25' st) 6

Barella 6.5 Frattesi (43' st) ng

Calhanoglu 6 Asllani (38' st) ng

Mkhitaryan 5.5

Dimarco 5.5 Carlos Augusto (25' st) 6

Thuram 6.5 Arnautovic (43' st) ng

Martinez 6.5

All. Inzaghi 6.5

